WWE News: Former Riott Squad member shares an epic photo of her physical transformation

It's been a while since the Riott Squad was forced to split up due to the Superstar Shakeup. Liv Morgan teased a character change on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live while Ruby Riott has not been seen ever since undergoing surgery to fix a bilateral injury earlier this year.

In the meantime, Sarah Logan is putting in all the hard work in the gym to get herself into optimum shape. Logan showed off her physical transformation with a photo on Instagram, in which the former NXT star seems to have lost a noticeable amount of weight.

In case you didn't know...

Ardent followers of the independent wrestling circuit would know Sarah Logan as Crazy Mary Dobson. Under the eccentric moniker, Logan went on to turn heads with her performances on the indy scene with a few notable accolades coming her way.

She is a former American Pro Wrestling Alliance (APWA) World Ladies Champion as well as a former Resistance Pro Wrestling Women's Champion.

There was a time when Logan was touted to be introduced as Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail, however, those rumours never really materialized.

She was signed by WWE in 2016 and after competing in NXT and the Mae Young Classic Tournament, would make her main roster debut alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan in November 2017.

Logan debuted a new Viking gimmick during an off-air segment on the June 17th episode of Raw, where she vowed to destroy the entire women's division. Apart from regularly appearing on WWE Main Event, Logan's last televised match on Raw took place on July 8th when she was one Bayley's opponents in the Beat The Clock Challenge.

The heart of the matter

Logan gave props to Hybrid Performance Method and posted the following photo on Instagram that highlighted the progress she's been making to get into peak physical condition:

While it may not be the most drastic of physical transformations we've seen from WWE Superstars in recent memory, Sarah Logan does look leaner than before and she deserves credit for the effort.

What's next?

Earnest backstage efforts of Superstars are always appreciated by the officials and we're sure Sarah Logan's progress won't go unnoticed. She is a very talented performer who just needs the right creative direction from WWE to shine.

While there may not be much going on for her right now, Crazy Mary Dobson is preparing herself for the time when the WWE Creative does come up with something substantial for her to do on TV.