WWE News: Former ROH Wrestlers Gets His Name Changed in NXT

NXT Logo

What’s the story?

Over the past week or so, a number of NXT Superstars have had their in-ring names changed. Former Impact Tag Team and X-Division Champion DJZ will now be known as Joaquin Wilde. Shane Strickland has also been given a new name, Isaiah Scott.

Not only new recruits but certain talents who have been appearing on NXT sporadically for quite a while also experienced name changes when Eric Bugenhagen and Adrian Jaoude were renamed Rick Bugez and Arturo Ruas respectively, among others. Well, news has just broken out regarding two more Superstars receiving a new in-ring name.

In case you didn’t know…

It’s quite normal for WWE to rename or repackage Superstars recruited from the Independent Circuit. Although it is not a frequent practice in NXT these days, there can still be name changes every now and then.

The heart of the matter

Former Ring of Honor and NJPW Superstar ACH and Australian Talent Jonah Rock are the latest ones to get affected by this renaming spree. Although it was speculated that ACH will get to keep his old in-ring name, that didn’t turn out to be the case. He will now compete as Jordan Myles.

Jonah Rock, on the other hand, already had his name changed earlier this year to Jermaine Haley. So, seeing his name in this list is a little surprising. Regardless, he will now go by with Bronson Reed.

What’s next?

The NXT Universe familiar with ACH’s previous work might have a hard time adjusting to the name change. However, he is still new to WWE and has plenty of time to get his new in-ring name over.

Jonah Rock’s name change shouldn’t make waves as most of the fans outside Australia haven’t seen his work yet so they will quickly endorse Bronson Reed. Only time will tell whether these two flourish in WWE or get lost in the shuffle.