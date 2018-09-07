Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Former SmackDown Champion Reappears in NXT, Challenges Ricochet for Title

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
6.00K   //    07 Sep 2018, 11:19 IST

Now this was certainly not what we expected
Now this was certainly not what we expected

What's the story?

Ever since the Bludgeon Brothers lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the two behemoths have been off television. This can be attributed to the fact that Erick Rowan suffered an injury during his match at SummerSlam.


Luke Harper has seemingly embarked on a solo run. He showed up at an NXT Live Event and challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper has been a solo performer in the past. At one point in time, he even became the Intercontinental Champion for a period of time.

The New Day defeated the Bludgeon Brothers during an episode of SmackDown Live to capture the championship for the fifth time. Luke Harper has not shown up on SmackDown Live since the loss, so it's not known what is next for him. This appearance could just be a one off deal.

The heart of the matter

As one can see from the clip linked above, Luke Harper would appear in his Bludgeon Brothers gear, to his Bludgeon Brothers music. He would take on a talented man who's been setting NXT on fire right now, the one and only, Ricochet!


The two men squared off in a title match that ended with Ricochet picking up the win and retaining his title. Luke Harper follows superstars like The Revival and Tyler Breeze who've gone back to NXT to work with some of the talent in the current division. By letting these men pick up a win over them, they give these youngsters the rub.

What's next?

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Luke Harper going forward. Would you guys like to see him embark on yet another singles run next? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Bludgeon Brothers Luke Harper Ricochet
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Stipulation championship match announced for...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Luke Harper reveals that he hated Erick Rowan...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Bounces Back in Viewership After...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week-14...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Erick Rowan will undergo surgery for...
RELATED STORY
How SmackDown Live After SummerSlam 2018 Struck Gold With...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Benefited From Somebody Else's Injury
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live after SummerSlam 2018: 5 last-minute...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us