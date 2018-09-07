WWE News: Former SmackDown Champion Reappears in NXT, Challenges Ricochet for Title

Now this was certainly not what we expected

What's the story?

Ever since the Bludgeon Brothers lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the two behemoths have been off television. This can be attributed to the fact that Erick Rowan suffered an injury during his match at SummerSlam.

Luke Harper has seemingly embarked on a solo run. He showed up at an NXT Live Event and challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper has been a solo performer in the past. At one point in time, he even became the Intercontinental Champion for a period of time.

The New Day defeated the Bludgeon Brothers during an episode of SmackDown Live to capture the championship for the fifth time. Luke Harper has not shown up on SmackDown Live since the loss, so it's not known what is next for him. This appearance could just be a one off deal.

The heart of the matter

As one can see from the clip linked above, Luke Harper would appear in his Bludgeon Brothers gear, to his Bludgeon Brothers music. He would take on a talented man who's been setting NXT on fire right now, the one and only, Ricochet!

The two men squared off in a title match that ended with Ricochet picking up the win and retaining his title. Luke Harper follows superstars like The Revival and Tyler Breeze who've gone back to NXT to work with some of the talent in the current division. By letting these men pick up a win over them, they give these youngsters the rub.

What's next?

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Luke Harper going forward. Would you guys like to see him embark on yet another singles run next? Let us know in the comments.

