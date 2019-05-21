WWE News: Former SmackDown Women's Champion calls Mandy Rose "unsafe"; deletes tweet

What's the story?

At this past week's Money in the Bank PPV, the women's Money in the Bank ladder match was won by Bayley, who later went on to cash-in on the SmackDown women's champion Charlotte, who had just minutes before defeated Becky Lynch.

But there was a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match that fans noticed which didn't look nice. The spot involved Mandy Rose and former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, and the latter didn't take kindly to what happened.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella, the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner back in 2017, was one of the eight women who were a part of the match at this year's show. She went on to cash-in on Charlotte on a SmackDown Live show and won her first and only Women's title in WWE.

Mandy Rose, meanwhile, was competing in her first women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which included Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Nikki Cross, and Ember Moon.

The heart of the matter

It all started with Mandy tweeting that she, with the help of Sonya Deville, almost climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase, to which Carmella replied, asking if she was "robbed" off the briefcase or if she executed it poorly, alluding to the poor spot.

Rose hit back by asking Carmella about her knee which may have been hurt by Rose's bad spot.

Seemed like a legit injury here. The attitude of Carmella drastically changed after Mandy’s shot #WWEMITB pic.twitter.com/6P0hhz2IUz — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) May 19, 2019

Carmella seemed genuinely angry after the kick to her knee by Rose. Following Money in the Bank, she told Rose to go back to NXT to learn to be safe in the ring.

What's next?

We could maybe see a potential feud between these two in the future. Rose's kick to Carmella was a poorly executed one and she will need to better her skills if she wants to be regarded as a good wrestler.