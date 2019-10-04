WWE News: Former Superstar Adam Rose makes stunning physical transformation [PHOTO]

An incredible change

Adam Rose has been out of WWE for a few years now. He had multiple personal issues to deal with and requested his release from the company, which was eventually granted. He had a small run on the independent scene but was generally inactive and decided to retire.

However, that has only fueled his motivation as he has undergone a radical physical transformation, looking at his latest Instagram posts. The photo on the cover doesn't show the extent to which he has changed his look.

Take a look at his Instagram post below. The man on the extreme left with the blue shirt is what Rose looks like right now.

It's great to see Rose doing well. Above, he is seen training with a bunch of up-and-coming wrestlers, which may indicate that he is trying to wear off the ring rust. It would be interesting to see him make an in-ring return and whether he would be perceived differently upon his appearance change.

On Instagram, he posted a side-by-side photo a few days ago, revealing that he has gained a whopping 80 pounds or 36.2 kilograms.

While he was at NXT, he originally debuted as Leo Kruger, a more serious character. However, he wasn't viewed as a Superstar with a very high ceiling and was given the Adam Rose gimmick, where he famously had "Rosebuds" - his sidekicks comprising of many future superstars such as Becky Lynch, Carmella, Braun Strowman, Elias, etc. before they made it big.

Things have changed and we hope that Rose has put all his issues behind him and is in a good place. From the look of things on his Instagram, that does appear to be the case.

Would you like to see this new Adam Rose make a return to WWE?

