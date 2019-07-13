WWE News: Former Superstar challenges Bayley to a match, Bayley accepts

Bayley celebrating her championship victory with the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank.

Bayley talked about her favorite WWE storyline, talking about her time spent feuding with Sasha Banks and how the rivalry came to be during their NXT days. Former WWE Superstar, Eva Marie, responded to the interview and issued a challenge to the SmackDown Women's Champion. Did Bayley accept?

Bayley is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair at the same event. She entered a feud with Alexa Bliss and her sidekick, Nikki Cross. The three women are set to have a match together at Extreme Rules, tomorrow night.

Bayley was a guest on the show "Fair Game" with host Kristine Leahy. During the interview, she spoke about her favorite WWE storylines, where she went on to say that her rivalry with Sasha Banks was her favorite feud for the amount of heat Sasha generated from the fans during that time period. Bayley compared this with Eva Marie during her tenure with the company.

"My stuff with Sasha [Banks] in NXT was really fun. That led into me winning the NXT Women's Championship, it felt real and intense—which it was, both of us climbing that mountain, trying to one-up each other. I don't know if you guys remember Eva Marie, she used to wrestle for NXT also. We had a cool, little storyline going on somewhere in there, and the fans despised her."

Eva Marie heard about the interview and responded to Bayley on her Twitter account with the following message. Eva issued a challenge to the Women's Champion if she were to return to WWE.

.@itsBayleyWWE taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes. My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her! @wwe #AllRedEverything 😈 https://t.co/thQCxXp0of — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 13, 2019

Bayley replied to Eva Marie later on. Thanking her for the comments and for accepting the challenge.

Thank you. I’ll take that as a challenge. Come on back sister 😏 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 13, 2019

Eva Marie is obviously not under WWE contract, but she has hinted a return fo the company off and on. If she does return, Bayley will be waiting with open arms to accept her challenge. Bayley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss tomorrow night at Extreme Rules.

