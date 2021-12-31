Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon provides an update regarding her potential return to action

Ember Moon, aka Adrienne Palmer, recently thanked her fans as she trended on Twitter and has hinted that she will soon be "free."

Ember Moon is close to seeing the end of her 90-day non-compete clause and now her well-wishers are excited to see what’s next for the former WWE Superstar.

Ember Moon took to Twitter to screenshot an image of her trending name and to send out the following message, thanking everyone for their love and support:

“Thank you for all the love and support! I have always heard and appreciated you! SOON…I will be free and #MakeArtOutOfWar again!” wrote Ember Moon.

Ember Moon's WWE run came to an end in 2021

In 2020, at NXT TakeOver 31, Ember Moon made her return to WWE NXT, in what was her final run in the company. Upon her return, Moon stood across former NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai.

On the 28th of November, 2020, Ember Moon teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart.

Along with Blackheart, Moon participated in her first-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Unfortunately, the duo lost in the finals to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

On the 10th of March, Moon and Shotzi once again took on the team of Kai and Gonzalez. This time around, the pair defeated them to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, Moon and Shotzi Blackheart successfully retained their tag titles. The duo defeated The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the show.

On May 4th, in an episode of NXT, Moon, and Shotzi ultimately lost to The Way in a Street Fight, which eventually ended their reign at 55 days.

At NXT Takeover: In Your House, Gonzalez was challenged by Moon, for the NXT Women’s Championship. Moon was unable to capture the title for a second time.

On the 4th of November, 2021, Ember Moon was released from her WWE contract, which ended her 6-year long journey with the company.

