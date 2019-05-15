×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Superstar explains how Vince McMahon saved his life

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.81K   //    15 May 2019, 07:39 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen recently talked with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of wrestling related topics.

Gowen stated that Vince McMahon saved his life by paying for his prosthetic legs and drug rehab.

In case you didn't know...

Zach Gowen debuted in WWE in 2003, and was immediately put into a storyline alongside Hulk Hogan, against Roddy Piper and Vince McMahon. Gowen went on to compete against Vince at Vengeance 2003, in a losing effort.

Gowen had been diagnosed with cancer when he was a child, which led to him losing a leg when he was eight. He caught WWE's attention after he was seen performing in TNA in early 2003. After having a brief stint in WWE, Gowen suffered an injury and was released from his contract in early 2004.

Also read: Indie match turns into shoot, wrestler brutally assaulted

The heart of the matter


While talking about his WWE stint, Gowen heaped praise on Vince McMahon, and said that the Chairman of WWE saved his life. He added that he almost lost his battle with cancer, and was sharing a ring with Hulk Hogan a decade later.

Gowen finished off by saying that he is now a father to two children, and is being able to inspire others, thanks to Vince McMahon helping him during his time with WWE.

I want to tell my truth and my story and it's 'Thank you Vince'. He gave a kid who was on his deathbed who was losing his leg to cancer, 10 years later I'm in the ring with Hulk Hogan and living out my childhood fantasy and inspiring others. He also gave me legs to walk on and 10 years after that, he's saving my life and now I get to be a 36-year old father of two and now I can affect other people's lives with what I do in all of my work whether it's speaking, yoga, wrestling or whatever it is.
Advertisement

What's next?

Gowen displayed incredible skills inside the squared circle despite being a handicap. It would be interesting to see him make a one-off appearance in WWE in the near future, for the sake of nostalgia.

What are your thoughts on Gowen as a wrestler?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Hulk Hogan Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Former IC Champion & current SmackDown Superstar "hated" by Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon never forgave 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes hilarious shot at his booking
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Vince McMahon for ruining his show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live's Superstar Shake-up edition
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon saved the careers of his rivals
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former champion takes a shot at Vince McMahon and mocks him in the process
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE World Champion reveals interesting idea he had pitched to Vince McMahon before leaving
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns assaulted Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon disgusted by Kevin Owens joining New Day, Owens reacts
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us