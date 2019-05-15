WWE News: Former Superstar explains how Vince McMahon saved his life

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen recently talked with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of wrestling related topics.

Gowen stated that Vince McMahon saved his life by paying for his prosthetic legs and drug rehab.

In case you didn't know...

Zach Gowen debuted in WWE in 2003, and was immediately put into a storyline alongside Hulk Hogan, against Roddy Piper and Vince McMahon. Gowen went on to compete against Vince at Vengeance 2003, in a losing effort.

Gowen had been diagnosed with cancer when he was a child, which led to him losing a leg when he was eight. He caught WWE's attention after he was seen performing in TNA in early 2003. After having a brief stint in WWE, Gowen suffered an injury and was released from his contract in early 2004.

The heart of the matter

While talking about his WWE stint, Gowen heaped praise on Vince McMahon, and said that the Chairman of WWE saved his life. He added that he almost lost his battle with cancer, and was sharing a ring with Hulk Hogan a decade later.

Gowen finished off by saying that he is now a father to two children, and is being able to inspire others, thanks to Vince McMahon helping him during his time with WWE.

I want to tell my truth and my story and it's 'Thank you Vince'. He gave a kid who was on his deathbed who was losing his leg to cancer, 10 years later I'm in the ring with Hulk Hogan and living out my childhood fantasy and inspiring others. He also gave me legs to walk on and 10 years after that, he's saving my life and now I get to be a 36-year old father of two and now I can affect other people's lives with what I do in all of my work whether it's speaking, yoga, wrestling or whatever it is.

What's next?

Gowen displayed incredible skills inside the squared circle despite being a handicap. It would be interesting to see him make a one-off appearance in WWE in the near future, for the sake of nostalgia.

