Pro Wrestling News: Indie match turns into shoot, wrestler brutally assaulted

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 589 // 14 May 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Independent Wrestling

What's the story?

RWA is being slammed on Twitter for a recent match that turned into a shoot. The match saw Brad Anderson assaulting fellow wrestler Jacob Ryan, resulting in the video going viral on Twitter, which was later retweeted by WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac.

In case you didn't know...

Brad Anderson, also known in the independent scene as Zan Panzer, is the son of former wrestler Gene Anderson. He made his debut in 1989 after being trained by his father, and had a brief stint in Jim Crockett's National Wrestling Alliance. At 49-years-old, he still works on the indie scene.

Ryan on the other hand, is a young wrestler trying to make his mark in professional wrestling.

Also read: CM Punk reveals current goal in MMA

The heart of the matter

At last night's RWA show, fans watched in sheer horror as a match between Anderson and Ryan took an ugly turn in quick succession. Brad Anderson decided to shoot on a much younger Ryan, and brutally assaulted him inside the squared circle.

What a tough guy. https://t.co/VneM76iB8O — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 14, 2019

X-Pac took to Twitter and retweeted the video, calling Anderson out for trying to act tough and taking advantage of a much smaller opponent.

RWA Promoter Julian Strauss was quick to post a message on Facebook, stating that Ryan is okay and hasn't suffered serious injuries. He also promised that Anderson will never be allowed to wrestle with the company in future.

What was supposed to be a realistic looking battle of generations went way too far and crossed many lines. It was unacceptable. It went too far and nothing like this will ever be allowed to happen again. The person who did this should never be allowed back in a ring, anywhere, ever. This is just beyond sickening!

What's next?

This was a genuinely scary incident, which could have resulted in tragedy for a young wrestler. Hopefully, the indie scene takes note of it and bans the assaulter from performing in the future.