WWE/MMA News: CM Punk reveals current goal in MMA 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
446   //    12 May 2019, 07:57 IST


CM Punk posing for the camera
CM Punk posing for the camera

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently sat down with MMA Junkie Radio and spoke on a variety of topics. Punk stated that he is excited to resume his MMA announcing duties and wants to help the fighters get to the UFC.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk was one of the biggest Superstars in WWE at one time. His pipebomb promo kicked off The Reality Era and helped him become multiple-time WWE Champion, with one of the reigns lasting 434 days!

After his fallout and exit from WWE, Punk bashed Vince McMahon and Triple H in a two-part podcast interview on his best friend Colt Cabana's show, and went on to try his hand in UFC. Unfortunately, Punk lost both his UFC bouts, but found a spot for himself behind the commentary desk.

Also read: Former WWE Superstar opens up on not talking with CM Punk anymore


The heart of the matter

Punk has previously worked for CFFC (Cage Fury Fighting Championships) as a commentator, and will be resuming his work on May 17th for CFFC 74. While talking with MMA Junkie Radio, Punk opened up on his announcing duties in the promotion. He stated that he wants to put over the CFFC fighters and help them bag a spot in the big leagues, i.e. the UFC. Punk added that he loves stories of hard work that lead to triumph.

I’m there to call the action, give a little bit of perspective because I have been in fights, I have been in that position. All these fighters, I want to help them get to the UFC.


What's next?

CM Punk hasn't given an update on his shocking appearance at an indie event last month. The rumor mill suggested a very interesting reason for his comeback. Punk's longtime fans are clamoring for the Superstar to make his long-awaited return to the squared circle. Hopefully, it happens somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Punk's goal?

UFC CM Punk
