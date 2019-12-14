WWE News: Former Superstar responds to Corey Graves' jibe on Twitter

KENTA didn't appreciate Graves' tweet directed at him

Former WWE Superstar Hideo Itami, famously known as KENTA. recently hit back at WWE SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves, after the latter took a shot at him on Twitter.

It all began when KENTA posted a picture of himself on Twitter, that shows him sitting in front of a Chrismas tree. Graves responded to the photo, and asked KENTA whether he came back to show everyone his new gimmick. It should be noted that KENTA's picture included a check-in to Miami, Florida. Graves' tweet led to fans coming in droves and bashing him for being disrespectful towards KENTA. The former WWE Superstar himself responded to Graves, and indicated that he doesn't even know who Graves is. Check out the exchange below, plus KENTA's response to Graves HERE.

Did you come back to show everyone your NEW gimmick? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 14, 2019

KENTA signed with WWE around five years ago, and had a three-year stint in NXT. He was later moved up to 205 Live. Earlier this year, KENTA was released from WWE. He made his surprise debut in NJPW on June 9, and recently defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.