×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Superstar reveals how Vince McMahon pitched him his weird gimmick

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
128   //    09 Jun 2019, 10:44 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently sat down with The Post and Courier, and reflected on his wrestling career.

Morgan revealed that Vince McMahon pitched him the stuttering gimmick that he sported on WWE TV, despite him having a degree in public speaking.

In case you didn't know...

After training in Ohio Valley for around a year, Morgan was sent up to the main roster, where he wrestled in a Classic Survivor Series 5-on-5 match against Team Angle. He was later sent back to OVW to gain more experience.

Soon after WrestleMania 21, Morgan made his way back to the main roster and began sporting a new gimmick, which saw him being overly defensive about his stuttering problem. He soon aligned with Carlito and helped him defeat The Big Show at Judgment Day 2005. Morgan was soon released, after which he wrestled in several indie promotions.

Also read: 5 incredible outcomes to John Cena joining Fast & Furious

The heart of the matter

While talking about his stuttering gimmick, Matt Morgan revealed that Vince pitched the idea to him, as he had always wanted to give the gimmick to a bigger, intimidating Superstar. This is how Vince explained the gimmick to Matt:

"Joe walks into this bar and sees this beautiful woman. Everyone is staring at her; she's absolutely perfect. And you walk up to her and introduce yourself to her and she has a deep voice."
"I get it, there’s an imperfection that nobody expected. And he’s like, 'I wasn’t going to put this on a bigger guy.'
Advertisement

What's next?

Matt Morgan's WWE career never took off, but he went on to do well for himself. He recently became the mayor of Longwood on May 7th, 2019, while WWE is growing with each passing day towards becoming a globally recognized franchise.

What did you think of Morgan's gimmick?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Vince McMahon Matt Morgan
Advertisement
WWE News: Former WWE World Champion reveals interesting idea he had pitched to Vince McMahon before leaving
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Superstar explains how Vince McMahon saved his life
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE writer claims he pitched Kofi Kingston angle 'over a decade ago'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Vince McMahon for ruining his show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Superstar says Vince McMahon came up with his Attitude Era gimmick
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former IC Champion & current SmackDown Superstar "hated" by Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon never forgave 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Ways Vince McMahon could punish Roman Reigns for assaulting him
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-Up: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns assaulted Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live's Superstar Shake-up edition
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us