WWE News: Former Superstar says Rambling Rabbit is Jon Moxley, reveals interesting theory

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
983   //    18 Jun 2019, 09:12 IST


Wyatt and Moxley
Wyatt and Moxley

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently talked with Bryan Alvarez on Figure Four Daily and shared some interesting views on Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse.

Storm stated that the Funhouse segments are burying WWE, and proceeded to give several examples to support his point.


In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, donning a completely new character. This mysterious children's show host has been wowing the WWE Universe with his incredibly cryptic and dark segments on WWE TV every week. We got a look at Wyatt's dark side on the very first episode, where he decapitated a cardboard cutout of his old character. Things kept getting more disturbing as we moved ahead.

Also read: Renee Young shares Jon Moxley's question to fans


The heart of the matter

Storm broke down the segments and explained in vivid detail how the whole idea of Firefly Funhouse is to make fun of WWE and bury the company. He said that the skits shown in the segments are inside complaints that Superstars have. He compared the pig shown in the show to a Superstar who would never get pushed because his physique doesn't meet WWE's standards.

Storm further added that Rambling Rabbit was spilling secrets that Bray didn't want him to, so he destroyed him with a hammer. Storm then compared the rabbit with Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose.

There was the husky pig that was eating too much and it’s like you’ll never get a push [because] you’re a fat slob.

There was the [buzzard] that ate the rabbit and ate up his own to get ahead and was rewarded for it. In the last one that I saw, [Bray] bludgeoned the rabbit with a hammer because he was revealing the secrets on what really happens in the Fire Fun House. It was Dean Ambrose!

What's next?

Storm has certainly made some very interesting observations regarding the Firefly Funhouse. It would be interesting to see whether he finds out more of these similarities as we move ahead.

Do you think Lance Storm's theory makes sense?

WWE Raw Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Bray Wyatt
