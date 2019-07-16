WWE News: Former Superstar takes amusing jibe at Brock Lesnar

Lesnar and Heyman

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently took to Twitter and posted an amusing jibe taken at Brock Lesnar.

Storm said that if he was still in WWE, he would carry hunting magazines with him at all times, just in case he runs into Lesnar and the magazines help him dodge The Beast.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is widely regarded as being one of the most dangerous Superstars in the storied history of WWE. Over the course of the past few years, Lesnar has been protected very well and has been turned into an incredibly dominant Superstar, with wins over some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry.

Tonight on Raw, the brand new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman came out and made a huge announcement. Heyman stated that Lesnar needs an opponent for the Universal Title at SummerSlam, and the same will be determined in the main event of Raw. Heyman then announced a 10-man Battle Royal, that included the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

Lance Storm proceeded to post a slight dig at the intimidating presence of Brock Lesnar, and how his love for hunting might save Storm, in case he runs into Brock. Storm said that if he was still working for WWE, he would have carried a bunch of hunting magazines with him all the time.

Storm added that the magazines would have come handy in case he ran into Brock, giving him enough time to get out of his way, while the magazines distracted The Beast.

I think if I was still in WWE I’d carry hunting magazines with me at all times. If I ran into Brock I’d hope they would distract him long enough for me to get the hell out of Dodge. #RAW — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 16, 2019

It's not a secret that hunting is one of Brock's favorite pastimes, and there are tons of videos on the web featuring him in action.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is at the top of the WWE food chain again, and will defend his Universal Title against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Do you think Lesnar will manage to keep the belt on his waist, after SummerSlam gets done with?