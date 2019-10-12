WWE News: Former Tag Team Champion gets official name change on Friday Night SmackDown

Chad Gable debuted his new name this week on Friday Night SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown kicked off the 2019 WWE Draft as Superstars were moved from different brands in between matches. One of the matches that took place as part of this week's episode of SmackDown was King Corbin up against Chad Gable once again.

These two Superstars have been feuding ever since they were the final two men in the King of the Ring Tournament a few weeks ago, a tournament that was won by Corbin. The 2019 King of the Ring has made it his mission to make Gable's life miserable ever since he was victorious which includes bullying him about his size.

Shorty Gable makes his debut

Last week on SmackDown's debut on FOX, Gable came out on top, but Corbin referred to him as Shorty Gable, something that the announcer later picked up on backstage. When asked about the new name, Gable stated that they could call him whatever they wanted, which could be the reason for the name change this week.

Gable made his way to the ring with the new name on his titantron and was announced as "Shorty Gable" which seems to now be his new name. Sadly this new name didn't get Gable off to a good start since he fell victim to The End of Days by Corbin in what is now hoped to be the end of their rivalry.

There was talk of changing Gable's name a few months ago when the company trademarked the name "Shorty G" which means that there could be another name change in Gable's future if WWE continues to make light of his height.

Do you think Gable will be given a push following his name change?