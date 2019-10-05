WWE News: Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez has not been officially signed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 373 // 05 Oct 2019, 17:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain not there yet?

According to Cage Side Seats via ESPN, Cain Velasquez has not officially signed on the dotted line when he appeared on WWE SmackDown on Fox alongside Rey Mysterio and attacked former rival Brock Lesnar.

Who is Cain Velasquez?

Velasquez was a former 2-time UFC Heavyweight champion who has an MMA record of 14-3-0. He is also one of the few men to defeat Brock Lesnar inside the octagon. Velasquez beat Lesnar within four minutes, in the first round, at UFC 121.

Why did Cain Velasquez attack Brock Lesnar?

In an interview with Renee Young after the show, Velasquez said that he was there because of Lesnar's assault on Mysterio and his son Dominick. Mysterio also said he and Cain are like "familia" and that's why he's there.

Obviously, the attack was to set up a match between the two. The two never fought each other outside of the UFC and this would be a dream match that would attract fans from even the MMA world.

Has Cain Velasquez signed with WWE?

Despite his debut on SmackDown on Fox, Velasquez maintains that no deal has been signed and that he is still negotiating with other promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This is quite revealing that this current angle could be a test run with WWE.

Cain has also been open to working with AEW. In an interview with ESPN, he revealed

Advertisement

“I think AEW is doing some great stuff. I like the talent that they’ve brought in. They have a mix of lucha, which I think is pretty cool, and something fans are really liking these days. They’re doing a great job in giving the fans what they want as far as the wrestling and I love that they’re doing that. I like them both for what they are, but I love the way AEW is going, the path they are going. I see big things for them in the future. … If I can, I’d love to do something with them.”

It's very possible that he could work for AEW, despite his SmackDown appearance.

When Will Cain Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar happen?

It's unclear when this could happen. It's very possible that this could happen in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel on October 31, 2019. It would be a headline event for the show. WWE fans will sound find out in the weeks to come.