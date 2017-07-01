WWE News: Former UFC star Matt Riddle says that the WWE fans are not ready for him

Matt Riddle says that the WWE Universe is not ready for someone like him yet.

Riddle likes what he’s doing right now

What’s the story?

Former UFC star Matt Riddle spoke to Total Wrestling Magazine and talked about getting his WWE tryout. Riddle also said that the WWE fans were not ready for him right now and added that he loved what he was doing with his career in Independent wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Riddle is a former UFC fighter who has fought for UFC, Titan FC and Bellator MMA in the past. He was released from the UFC in 2013 after he had tested positive for Marijuana for the second time in a year.

After quitting MMA in 2014, Riddle started competing as a professional wrestler on the independent circuit. He has since been a part of several Independent promotions including EVOLVE, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, House of Glory, WCPW and Revolution Pro Wrestling, among others.

The heart of the matter

Matt Riddle talked about the time when almost everyone that he had worked with went to the WWE, including TJ Perkins and Tommy End. He then stated that he loves the WWE and that he grew up watching the product.

Also read: WWE News: Matt Riddle wants to retire Brock Lesnar

Riddle was then quoted as saying that he didn’t think that the WWE fans were ready for him yet:

“Do I think the WWE fans are ready for someone like me? No, I don’t think they’re ready for Matt Riddle, not right now. I think in a year, the way things are going, they’ll be ready for me. Maybe they’re ready for me now? I just don’t think it’s the time. I’m loving what I’m doing, I’m very content, I don’t have a rough schedule, it’s super easy.”

Matt Riddle also talked about the WWE making him wait for eight months after his tryout to give him a decision, which, according to Riddle, didn’t go in his favour. Riddle stated that he was glad that he wasn’t in the WWE as he could work his own style right now without having to worry about them.

What’s next?

Matt Riddle will next be seen competing at the wXw Shortcut event in Cologne, Germany on 1st July 2017. Riddle will be taking on Ilja Dragunov in a singles match at the show.

Author’s take

Whether the WWE is ready for Matt Riddle or not is up to the WWE to decide. As far as Riddle is concerned, he is doing very well for himself on the independent circuit currently and it may only be a matter of time until he is signed up to the big leagues.

The King of Bros might want to go easy on the controversial statements, however, in the interim.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com