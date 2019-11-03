WWE News: Former Universal Champion hints at being the next challenger for Bray Wyatt

WWE fans got exactly what they had wished for when Bray Wyatt finally defeated Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2019. After the major backlash, WWE faced from the fans thanks to their decision to go for a faux finish at Hell in a Cell and not crown The Fiend as the Universal Champion, WWE finally decided to bite the bullet and give Wyatt a clean win over Seth Rollins.

However, a major issue surrounding this new reign of Bray Wyatt is that he is a SmackDown Superstar, however, the Universal Championship is a RAW title. Even so, with Brock Lesnar announcing this past SmackDown that he 'quit' the Blue Brand and will head to Monday Night RAW, Wyatt can reign supreme on Friday nights.

With Seth Rollins on RAW and The Fiend on SmackDown, it is clear that the rivalry between the two has come to an end. Which raises the question: who will be Bray Wyatt's next challenger?

To that, the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens had some interesting comments on Twitter:

Next contender for that masked dude’s Title? pic.twitter.com/CnKG5PuaGV — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 31, 2019

As can be seen, The Prizefighter clad in the costume of a donkey, who is presumably the character Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh, has hinted that he would be the next contender for the 'masked dude's' title - meaning Bray Wyatt.

Kevin Owen's last lengthy rivalry was against Shane McMahon, which ended with the former Universal Champion 'firing' McMahon from SmackDown.

Even though it is clear that Kevin Owens sees himself as Bray Wyatt's next challenger, the problem with that could be the fact that the former US Champion got drafted to RAW. So, in case Bray Wyatt returns to Monday Nights or WWE decides to grant Owens a match on a PPV, a bout between these two ring-generals would be fantastic to watch!

