WWE News: The Fiend Bray Wyatt reveals his new customized Championship belt

The Fiend

The Fiend Bray Wyatt finally managed to win the Universal Championship this Thursday at WWE's most recent Saudi Arabi show - Crown Jewel. The former WWE Champion defeated Seth Rollins in a spectacular Falls Count Anywhere match to become the new Universal Champion.

Even though many fans and pundits believed that Wyatt would not be winning the Championship due to him being a SmackDown Superstar, whereas the Universal Championship was essentially a RAW title, WWE shocked everyone.

Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business, and he has truly embraced the character of 'The Fiend'. From unique tattoos to a stellar entrance, Wyatt has made sure that his new character is the talk of the town at all times.

Now, Bray Wyatt showed off his new customized Championship belt on his Twitter:

The future of The Fiend

There had been rumors that WWE may be planning to have a major trade between RAW and SmackDown which would see either Wyatt being moved back to RAW or Brock Lesnar joining RAW. Given the events of SmackDown, where Lesnar announced that he would be heading to RAW, it looks like The Fiend will stay on SmackDown along with the Universal Championship.

Since Seth Rollins is a RAW Superstar, it is safe to assume that the feud between The Architect and The Fiend has finally come to an end, and Wyatt will begin a new program when he makes his appearance on SmackDown as the new Universal Champion.

With Survivor Series right around the corner, there is speculation that Brock Lesnar vs Bray Wyatt vs Adam Cole may be a match being planned for the event.

What do you think of Bray Wyatt's custom Championship belt? Let us know in the comments section!

