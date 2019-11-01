WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on former World Champion returning as part of Renee Young's new show

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 01 Nov 2019, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Renee Young

WWE's new studio show -WWE Backstage - is all set to premiere next Tuesday on FS1. The show will be hosted by none other than RAW's first-ever female commentator Renee Young, and will feature Booker T and a panel of other top guests.

Renee Young had promised the fans a major announcement regarding who the first guest on her show would be. Obviously, given the recent speculation revolving around CM Punk making his return as part of the panel, the fans were hoping it would be none other than Punk who joins Renee on WWE Backstage.

CM Punk not joining WWE Backstage?

Unfortunately, however, that may not be the case as per Cagesideseats' recent report:

The huge news Renee Young has teased for WWE Backstage isn’t expected to have anything to do with CM Punk.

Some reports revealed that Punk had, in fact, auditioned for a role in WWE backstage but the deal wasn't finalized due to some top FOX executives not being very keen.

The former WWE Champion has been teasing a return to WWE as of late, but unfortunately for the fans, it does not look like WWE Backstage will be the platform where he does so.

Punk has served as a color commentator on RAW and was considered by fans as the perfect pick to join the panel on WWE's new show. Even though that may not be happening, we certainly hope that the company has managed to bring some major name on-board for the show.

Superstars such as Christian, Paige and Samoa Joe have appeared on the preview episodes of WWE Backstage and the fans have loved the panel so far. It would be interesting to see what Renee Young will have in store for her fans, come SmackDown.

Advertisement

Also Read: Backstage reason why The Fiend Bray Wyatt finally became Universal champion

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!