WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why The Fiend Bray Wyatt finally became Universal champion

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt surprised the whole world when he managed to win the Univeral Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The fact that The Fiend was able to best The Architect wasn't the surprising part, but rather, WWE's decision to make a SmackDown Superstar the Universal Champion - which is essentially RAW's World Championship - was perplexing.

Fans have been wondering ever since the PPV ended as to what the future holds for Bray Wyatt, and what could be the reason behind WWE making such an interesting move.

As per Cagesideseats, there could be a big trade between RAW and SmackDown in the future:

There’s some speculation that the Bray Wyatt Universal title win could be a set up for a big trade between Raw and SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt heading to RAW?

With SmackDown currently having two World Champions in Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt, one of the Championship belts must be moved to RAW. Speculation has it that WWE may be planning to move the WWE Championship along with Brock Lesnar to RAW and have a new look given to the Universal Championship for SmackDown.

While this may be plausible, another option for the WWE could be to merely move The Fiend back to RAW. However, that would seem a bit unlikely as the whole purpose behind the controversial finish at HIAC's match between Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt, was to ensure that Bray Wyatt could be moved to SmackDown during the draft.

It is clear that WWE had to change their decision given the backlash they faced after the finish at Hell in a Cell and finally made The Fiend the new Universal Champion. It remains to be seen, however, who will be 'traded' in the coming weeks.

