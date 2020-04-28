×
WWE News: Former US Champion makes his return on tonight's RAW

  • The former US Champion has returned to WWE TV following his suspension.
  • It's unknown if he's recovered from his injury, however.
Kevin C. Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Apr 2020, 06:05 IST

He has returned to a familiar position
Word was earlier today that former NXT and United States Champion Samoa Joe was seen at the WWE Performance Center to do commentary for RAW. Looks like that word was correct.

As WWE Raw began tonight, and the traditional cut to the show's announce team came up onto the screen, Joe was seen standing to the left of Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.


Joe on Commentary

Joe had previously done commentary for the show earlier this year after returning from injury. He transitioned from his commentary role back to an active performer after being attacked by Seth Rollins and the AOP - positioning him squarely into their feud against Kevin Owens.

However, in February, Joe would suffer an injury during the filming of a USA Network commercial. Just to pile on top of things, he was also given a thirty-day suspension for a violation of WWE's Wellness Policy. While his appearance back on television indicates the suspension has been served, it's unknown if he has fully recovered from his original injury.

As for Joe's future in the commentary booth, well, that's uncertain, too. The next two episodes of Raw - tonight's and next week's - were filmed today, but it's unknown if Joe did commentary for next week.


Published 28 Apr 2020, 06:05 IST
WWE Raw Samoa Joe Kevin Owens
