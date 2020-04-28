We'll be seeing Samoa Joe behind the announce desk once again tonight.

It's been a good while since we last saw Samoa Joe on WWE TV, but it looks like that's going to change tonight. According to Ryan Satin's sources over at Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Samoan Submission Machine was in attendance during tonight's RAW tapings at the WWE Performance Center. For at least the first episode, he'll be joining the commentary team.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Samoa Joe is returning to the Raw commentary team. https://t.co/GzJY4LbvDR — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) April 27, 2020

Joe has been out of action since February, following an injury he suffered while filming a commercial for the USA Network. While in recovery, he was also suspended for 30 days following his first Wellness Policy violation.

This won't be Joe's first rodeo when it comes to doing WWE commentary. He previously joined the announce team at the beginning of the year following an extended absence due to, you guessed it, an injury. That stint- which was pretty darn good if you ask us - led directly into his involvement in the feud between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

As of yet, there's no word as to whether or not Joe will be joining the existing commentary team as they are, or if he's in line to replace anyone. It's also uncertain if he'll be broadcasting on both episodes, either.