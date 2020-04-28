×
WWE News: Samoa Joe to be on RAW commentary tonight

  • Samoa Joe will be back on RAW tonight after a long absence.
  • This will be the Destroyer's second stint on commentary.
Kevin C. Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Apr 2020, 00:53 IST

We
We'll be seeing Samoa Joe behind the announce desk once again tonight.

It's been a good while since we last saw Samoa Joe on WWE TV, but it looks like that's going to change tonight. According to Ryan Satin's sources over at Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Samoan Submission Machine was in attendance during tonight's RAW tapings at the WWE Performance Center. For at least the first episode, he'll be joining the commentary team.

Joe has been out of action since February, following an injury he suffered while filming a commercial for the USA Network. While in recovery, he was also suspended for 30 days following his first Wellness Policy violation.

This won't be Joe's first rodeo when it comes to doing WWE commentary. He previously joined the announce team at the beginning of the year following an extended absence due to, you guessed it, an injury. That stint- which was pretty darn good if you ask us - led directly into his involvement in the feud between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

As of yet, there's no word as to whether or not Joe will be joining the existing commentary team as they are, or if he's in line to replace anyone. It's also uncertain if he'll be broadcasting on both episodes, either.


Published 28 Apr 2020, 00:53 IST
WWE Raw Samoa Joe
