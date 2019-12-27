WWE News: Former WCW Champion makes fun of Brock Lesnar's tattoo

TMZ recently spoke with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and actor David Arquette, who has been active on the indie scene for a while now. Arquette talked about his upcoming appearances for Joey Ryan's Bar Wrestling promotion on New Year's Eve and on January 1 in Baldwin Park and Los Angeles, California.

Arquette opened up on making fun of WWE veteran Batista's tattoos at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, while talking about The Animal's WWE Hall of Fame induction. Interestingly, he also made fun of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's chest tattoo.

"Oh yeah, he deserves it. He's amazing. Although I did make fun of him at WrestleMania. I said, 'You have worse tattoos than me!' But his tattoo game is getting better, I see he's got some new work going. I'm just ribbing him anyway. That's almost as bad as Brock Lesnar!"

Lesnar's chest tattoo has been criticized by many in the past. In his autobiography, "Death Clutch", Lesnar talked about the tattoo and indicated that his failure to make it in NFL following his WWE exit made him feel like life was holding a sword against his throat, which became the inspiration for the tattoo.