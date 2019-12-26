WWE News: Identity of Santa Claus who won the 24/7 title on RAW revealed

Santa Claus wins the WWE 24/7 title by pinning Akira Tozawa

On this week's Christmas special edition of Monday Night RAW, the WWE 24/7 title changed hands several times in a bunch of pre-recorded segments involving R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and referee John Cone.

It all started with Tozawa rolling up Truth to win the title; Tozawa later lost the belt to Santa Claus, who claimed that he'll take the title back to the North Pole, but things didn't end there. In the end, Truth pinned Santa to win the title back and an exhausted Cone said that he's had enough. Cone and Santa both left the spot and the segment ended with Truth and Akira walking off after making a truce.

The identity of Santa Claus, who featured in the 24/7 title segments, has now been revealed. Bear Bronson, an indie wrestler was the man behind the Santa outfit. He underwent training at "Create A Pro" wrestling school, that's owned by WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins and WWE Producer Pat Buck. Check out the 24/7 title segments in the video below. Truth's win over Santa marked the beginning of his 25th WWE 24/7 title reign.

