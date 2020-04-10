WWE News - Former Women's Champion responds to the release of The Revival

The Revival were officially released by WWE earlier today

The Revival made a lot of friends and memories during their time in WWE

The Revival made many friends during their time in WWE

The Revival are former NXT Tag Team Champions, but titles are not the only things that the duo picked up whilst they were down in NXT. They were part of a brand that created Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte, which means that they made lasting friendships whilst being put through their paces.

Whilst Bayley was the first person to tweet her thoughts on the release of her best friends, Sasha Banks recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on their release and to make it public knowledge that Banks, Bayley, and The Revival are close friends.

Banks called Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder her family as part of the post before stating that she was thankful for their friendship.

It was announced by WWE.com earlier today that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson had been released from the company effective from today (April 10th). The duo had requested their release publicly but WWE only made the decision to grant them their release today.

BREAKING: Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/PjAOuiHoxs — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2020

It's believed that Wilder and Dawson could be heading over to AEW since the wrestling world awaits the match between The Revival and The Young Bucks.