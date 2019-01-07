×
WWE News: Former Women's Champion to retire at the end of 2019

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.76K   //    07 Jan 2019, 07:00 IST

After a 17-year run, Victoria is moving on
After a 17-year run, Victoria is moving on

What's the story?

One of the greatest in-ring talents in the women's division back in the early 2000s was Lisa Marie Varon, better known to the WWE Universe as Victoria. The multi-time champion has had an incredible career spanning two decades, but it looks like 2019 will be her last.

In case you didn't know...

Victoria made her debut on the WWE's main roster in 2002, and after only four months, captured the Women's Championship from Trish Stratus in a hardcore match at that year's Survivor Series event. Victoria would go on to feud with legends of that era like Molly Holly, Jazz, and Jacqueline throughout her run, and was even featured in the company's first-ever women's steel cage match, where she defeated Lita.

With her devastating Widow's Peak finisher, Victoria became one of the most dominant competitors in the WWE, and later TNA, when she made the move to the company in 2009. Throughout her time in the company, she captured the Knockouts Championship five times, defeating Angelina Love (twice), ODB (twice), and Miss Tessmacher for the title. She also held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Miss Tessmacher, holding them for nearly four months before dropping them to Gail Kim and Madison Rayne.

The heart of the matter

On Instagram, Victoria revealed that 2019 will be her last year performing as an in-ring competitor. The multi-time Women's Champion stated that, though she'll be finishing up her career as a wrestler, a new "exciting adventure" awaits in the future.

What's next?

Victoria was one of the women that really helped breathe life into the women's division in the early 2000s. Her brutality made her a great force for underdog opponents to face off against, and hopefully, she'll be honoured for all of her hard work with a Hall of Fame induction in the future.

Please leave your favourite Victoria memory in the comments. Do you think she's HoF bound?

