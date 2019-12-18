WWE News: Former World Champion impersonates Bray Wyatt [Video]

Bray Wyatt on the Firefly Fun House

Canadian actor William Shatner was a guest on tonight's WWE Backstage. During an "Acting School" segment with Shatner, former World Champion and WWE Backstage contributor Christian impersonated none other than Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. Complete with Wyatt's signature red sweater, Christian cut a promo that will remind you of Wyatt's joyous persona on the Firefly Fun House.

If you're feeling lonely today, c'mon! Throw your cares away. We're really glad that you're our friend. And this... is a friendship that'll never ever end.

By the looks of it, Shatner seemed to love Christian's impersonation of Wyatt. Check out Christian's promo in the link below:

Christian has stated several times in the past that he is a fan of the Bray Wyatt character. Before impersonating Wyatt on tonight's show, Christian talked about how Wyatt brought out the Firefly Fun House character to the ring for the first time at WWE TLC 2019, and that he "has his persona down to a T". It would be nothing short of spectacular if WWE on FOX manages to bring the Firefly Fun House persona of Bray Wyatt for an appearance on WWE Backstage, somewhere down the line.

