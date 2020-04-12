WWE News - Former World Champion says Ronda Rousey is "100% right"

Rousey's recent comments didn't sit well with the WWE Universe.

A WWE Hall of Famer has now come out in support of Rousey.

Ronda Rousey has again hit headlines with her recent comments

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has caused quite a stir with her comments targeting WWE fans. Following her recent appearance on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Rousey was slammed by the WWE Universe.

She stated that she didn't appreciate how the WWE Universe treated her during the time she was a mainstay on the roster. Despite being brutalised in her match against Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018, she was booed out of the arena during the immediate aftermath.

Rousey turned heel on the road to WrestleMania and bashed the fans for disrespecting her. In the interview, she dubbed the fans as being 'ungrateful', and added that she would rather spend time with her family than waste it on supporters.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has now responded to Rousey's statement, and he completely agrees with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

She’s 100% right. We should appreciate Ronda Rousey and all the people that have come to WrestleMania that were not wrestlers.

Yes, you’re judged by a different grade, but every now and then you get one or two or three people - like Rousey or Kurt Angle - who come into the sport and they’re so d**n good, what would it have looked like if they had been in forever?

Henry continued by saying that Ronda is as passionate as any woman who came before her. He dubbed Rousey as being a winner in under three years, while asking fans to pay her more respect if they want to see her feature more in future.

Rousey had also taken a shot at WWE in the same interview, calling it "fake fighting". She later hinted that she was simply working the fans and they fell for it.

Previously, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler had also come in support of Rousey, with a tweet targeting fans who were upset by her comments.