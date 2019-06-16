WWE News: Former World Champion shares hilarious idea for 24/7 Title

The elevator segment

What's the story?

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian recently shared an interesting idea in regards to the WWE 24/7 Title, on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness.

Christian stated that he would love to see Corey Graves win the belt and resume his announcing duties while holding the belt.

In case you didn't know...

WWE seems to have struck gold with the 24/7 Title, as the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles are getting a large number of hits on videos featuring R-Truth's misadventures as the champion.

A recent poll on WWE's official website asked fans their current favorite champion in WWE, and the present standing sees R Truth at the top with 26% of the votes. Over the course of the past month, Truth has won and lost the title on several occasions, in the strangest of places, including an airport and a golf course!

The heart of the matter

Ever since the green belt has come into being, the WWE Universe has been sharing ideas on what WWE could do with it. It was only a matter of time before wrestling personalities jumped in on the fun.

While talking about the WWE 24/7 Title on his latest podcast, Christian presented an idea for the belt. The former World Champion suggested that Corey Graves should win the title by leaving the commentary desk and rolling someone up for the victory.

You know, I think Corey Graves deserves a run with this title. I wanna see him come off commentary and roll somebody up and just sit there with the 24/7 title on commentary.

What's next?

The possibilities are endless when it comes to coming up with new angles for the belt. It will be interesting to see what WWE comes up with, as we move ahead.

