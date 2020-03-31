WWE News - Former World Champion takes a jibe at his WrestleMania record

Despite having a lengthy run in WWE, he didn't have significant success at 'The Show of Shows'.

Dolph Ziggler has been associated with WWE for the past 15 years.

Dolph Ziggler during his WWE Championship feud with Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose)

WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner and as of now, it is set to feature 15 matches over the two-night event. One of the most interesting matches that will take place at 'The Show of Shows' this year will be the one between Dolph Ziggler and Otis. They have been going back-and-forth for several months to win over Mandy Rose and the feud will reach its boiling point at WrestleMania.

Earlier today, the two-time World Champion took to Twitter and pointed out that his match against Otis will be the first time he is involved in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Dolph Ziggler sarcastically highlighted how WWE commentator Michael Cole has a singles match at WrestleMania but not him.

15 years in the making & I am less than 1 week away from having as many singles matches at #WrestleMania

as Michael Cole — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 30, 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36

Dolph Ziggler made his WWE debut as a part of The Spirit Squad in 2006 before embracing his 'The Showoff' persona in 2008. However, his first WrestleMania appearance was in 2010 when he participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Since then, he has been involved in several tag team and battle royale matches at 'The Show of Shows' and owns a dubious record of only one WrestleMania victory.

Ziggler will be looking forward to right all those wrongs at this year's event when he takes on Heavy Machinery's Otis. Interestingly, this will also be Otis' first-ever singles match at WrestleMania and it remains to be seen which one of them comes out on the top at The Grandest Stage of Them All.