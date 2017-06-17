WWE News: Former writer claims Triple H and Vince McMahon weren’t big on Dolph Ziggler

Many fans feel Dolph Ziggler was held down, but what did a former WWE writer have to say about that?

The Showoff may have lost his chance to be the World Heavyweight Champion once again

What’s the story?

Dolph Ziggler has been described by many fans as a wrestler who wasn’t allowed to succeed by WWE officials and a former writer may have validated that claim.

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck claimed on Sportingnews.com that Vince McMahon and Triple H were not big fans of Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn’t know...

Though he has been with the company since his days in developmental in 2004, the Dolph Ziggler character didn’t debut on the main roster until 2008. Since that time, Ziggler has become a more prominent wrestler on WWE television, especially since the Brand Split’s revival in 2016.

During his 13-year run with the WWE, Ziggler has won the Intercontinental Championship five times, became a Money in the Bank Winner, and was one of the last wrestlers to hold the World Heavyweight Championship before the titles were unified in 2013.

The heart of the matter

While remembering the Money in the Bank booking scenarios he was around for, Eck discussed how Ziggler’s chance in the limelight was almost diminished by Triple H and McMahon who were said to not think highly of Ziggler during his time as Mr. Money in the Bank.

“Even though Ziggler was getting a good reaction from the fans, McMahon was highly critical of Ziggler’s instincts in the ring and his promos. Triple H wasn’t a big Ziggler fan, either. He thought Ziggler didn’t take direction well and was overly obsessed with trying to be the next Shawn Michaels.”

Eck also claimed that McMahon went out of his way to clarify that Ziggler would not be getting a push despite being booked to win the World Heavyweight Championship the night after WrestleMania 29.

“After making the announcement to a roomful of surprised writers and producers, McMahon said he wanted to be clear that "we are not pushing Dolph.” McMahon explained that he was going through with the cash-in and title switch because he wanted a big, surprise moment for the night after WrestleMania.”

What’s next?

Tune in tomorrow to watch Ziggler compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match on the WWE Network. Ziggler is rumoured to be heading to Japan when his contract ends, so this may be one of the last times he competes in this type of match.

Author’s Take

Eck’s words seem to confirm many fan theories regarding talents getting over, but not receiving a big push. After losing the World Championship at Payback 2013, Ziggler would be regulated to the mid-card for the remainder of his career thus far and has only received world championship opportunities in the wake of the Brand Split.

Ziggler’s career is similar to many current and former WWE superstars who have had big moments that were never capitalised on. And as unfortunate as it may be, this won’t be the last time a talent’s potential is wasted.