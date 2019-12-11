WWE News: Former writer Jimmy Jacobs talks about how scared he was of owner

Karan Bedi
11 Dec 2019

Jacobs made some mistakes!

Jimmy Jacobs is probably one of the most creative people in professional wrestling. Chris Jericho even credited Jacobs with coming up with The List, when the latter was working as a writer from 2015 to 2017.

Jacobs was fired from WWE after he posted a selfie on Instagram of himself alongside The Bullet Club of NJPW. That put paid to a promising career with the company that looked set to take him places.

Jacobs has now expressed how he regrets being scared of Vince Mcmahon during his time in WWE. He was constantly worried about making him angry, as was the rest of the WWE Creative team.

In an interview with Hannibal TV, he revealed as much (H/T 411 Mania) and said,

"I think one of my regrets is walking around there being scared of Vince, because everybody is, more or less. When I first got there, I wasn’t scared of Vince. I was like, ‘He’s a dude! He’s a dude! We’re all dudes, yeah he’s a billionaire dude, but he’s a dude.’ After about a month of being there, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I see why everybody is scared of him,’ because your job can just be, [snaps fingers], like that.

Jacobs went on to give a chilling example of how easy it was for the creative personnel to lose their jobs. He said:

"A month after I was there, he wanted to fire one of the writers for not knocking on his door, his office door, before he came in. Vince is like, ‘Yeah, come back with this promo,’ and he came back with the promo without knocking on the door and Vince was like, ‘What the hell!’ and he wanted to fire him.

"It was a whole thing. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s all it takes.’ You’re always reminded, you’re one weird interaction away with Vince from being fired, and so that becomes like your mentality there.

The stress of preserving his job eventually started eating at Jacobs' head, and he has now talked about how unhealthy his life was at that time.

"(It) is like, how am I not going to get fired today, you know? How can I go on today and not make the crazy man angry, how am I not going to get yelled at today. And it’s no fun living like that, so yeah, I think I have a certain regret with that now, maybe I would have gotten fired earlier if that was the case,” he added.

Jacob's description of events is interesting as it reveals the difficulties of working in a very fast-paced environment that's filled with huge personalities. Over the years McMahon has been very efficient at getting the best out of his writers, but as we can see now it is not fun for the writers to be under so much pressure.