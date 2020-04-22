Drew McIntyre

Current Vice President of the NWA and former WWE Writer David Lagana has revealed the bizarre circumstances under which Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE TV during his initial run in 2008.

Drew McIntyre actually debuted on WWE TV much before Vince McMahon dubbed him as the 'Chosen One'. He made his debut in October 2007 on an episode of SmackDown before he was moved to WWE's developmental territory at the time, FCW, to further develop as a wrestler.

According to David Lagana, when Vince McMahon asked Jenn Bloodsworth, WWE writer at the time, about what she thought of Drew McIntyre, she responded by saying that 'he's hot'. This bizarre exchange ultimately proved to be the catalyst for his TV return in August 2008, where Vince McMahon would introduce him to the world as 'The Chosen One'.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (H/T Fightful), David Lagana said:

"If you've ever seen the very first time Drew walked out on SmackDown, even before the Mr. McMahon stuff. He tells the story about getting signed and going right up to the main roster and teaming with Dave Taylor. I've had a relationship with Drew ever since then. Me, Dusty [Rhodes], and [WWE writer] Jenn Bloodsworth, when we were doing ECW, we just became close with Drew. Vince asked Jenn, 'What do you think of the new guy?' and she goes, 'he's hot.' And that's what got him on TV. He wasn't ready for it. He talked about it."

Drew McIntyre's journey from 'Chosen One' to WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre has come a long way since being dubbed as the 'Chosen One'

Drew McIntyre had the whole world at his feet when Vince McMahon himself revealed him to be the 'Chosen One' and even went on to say that the then 23-year-old Scottish star would become a 'future world champion'. The prophecy did come true though, but not before 12 long years of struggle.

Despite winning the RAW Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre had a largely forgettable first run. He was a part of a comic faction along with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal called the 3MB before he was eventually released.

After toiling in the indies for close to three years, McIntyre returned to WWE and went straight to NXT. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, first winning the NXT Championship to winning the Royal Rumble and then eventually walking out of WrestleMania 36 as the WWE Champion.