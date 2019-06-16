WWE News: Former writer reveals how harshly management reacted to leaked secret WWE scripts

Vince McMahon and Triple H

What's the story?

2018 saw the wrestling world shaken up as over a few weeks, WWE RAW and SmackDown scripts were leaked before the shows had aired. This caused them to change up the shows at the last moment sometimes, and at other times it was not the best time for those who were present backstage in WWE.

Former WWE writer, Kazeem Famuyide, was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. During the interview, he talked about the reaction backstage to the leaked scripts and how the writers and the WWE management reacted to it.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE scripts are written far in advance sometimes and the work starts after each WWE RAW and SmackDown Live for the next week's shows. The process to create 3-hour and 2-hour shows remains extremely difficult.

The leaked scripts saw the entire process getting changed up and when entire segments were summarised in a few words and sentences they did not read well, so the fans had a negative attitude towards the shows before they even began. This was a trying time for WWE, but thankfully it stopped.

The heart of the matter

Kazeem Famuyide revealed that everyone was under the gun for the leaked scripts backstage in WWE and not just the writers. Every member of the backstage staff faced problems due to it, with the management furious. On top of that, the writers were furious too, as it was their hard work that was being reduced by the scripts being leaked.

"It wasn't necessarily us getting the finger pointed at us. Everybody was under the gun. It wasn't just the writers catching heat for it. It was kind of a kick in the d***, too. We worked really hard all week, and sometimes the day of to make it just right and certain versions of it comes out and it always reads terribly. I might have had some heat with you for a second! I was like 'we worked hard on this, you're gonna leak scripts?' It was my livelihood, it was a kick in the dick for a while. I'm glad that stopped. It was a weird time. I'm glad that it got settled eventually." - h/t Fightful

The scripts issues finally settled down over the next few weeks.

What's next?

Currently, there does not seem to be any leaks backstage, with Vince McMahon reportedly changing scripts at the last moment to suit storylines, there is no possibility of a leak happening.