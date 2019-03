WWE News: Former WWE champion apologizes to Triple H; teases return

All good now?

What’s the story?

Alberto Del Rio has confirmed that he has sorted things out with Triple H. The former WWE champion spoke to Contralona TV when he confirmed that he had apologized to the WWE COO for his past behavior.

In case you didn’t know…

Del Rio was fired from WWE in 2014 after he assaulted then WWE Social Media manager, Cody Barbierri. Reports suggested that the former crew member made a racist joke and it was not well received by the Mexican star.

After short stints in 4-5 other companies, Del Rio made his way back to WWE soon but the return wasn't how he expected it to be. He got into a relationship with Paige and that did not go down well with the WWE management.

The pair were split by the company in the drafts. Soon, Del Rio realized that he was not going to be a top guy in the company and asked for his release in 2016.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Contralona TV, Del Rio said,

Now everything is normal with them, I apologized and shook hands, even with Mr. Levesque, with whom I do not agree on many things, especially how things ended and how they were done [when he was fired in 2014], but I should never have crossed the line and disrespect him. A man can only be called a man by admitting his mistakes. I lived a very difficult stage in my life: one year and two months in which I had to win the most difficult battle of my life that was against myself. [H/T WrestleZone]

Del Rio also confirmed that he was open to a return but nothing has been discussed just yet.

What’s next?

It will be a shocker for the WWE Universe if the company brings Del Rio back for the 3rd time. Despite the apology, it does not look like Triple H would be willing to work with the Mexican star any time soon.

