WWE News: Former WWE Champion Attacked After RAW Went Off The Air

The dark main event after RAW ended in surprising fashion.

Pratyay Ghosh FEATURED WRITER News 26 Jun 2018, 19:09 IST 6.50K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The main event of RAW saw Seth Rollins challenge Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Ziggler and Rollins put on a clinic and just as it looked like Rollins would win his title back until Drew McIntyre interfered and caused the match to end my DQ.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The dark match after RAW saw Elias face Jinder Mahal.

In case you didn't know...

Neither Elias nor Jinder Mahal wrestled last night on RAW. Jinder briefly took part in a segment with Sunil Singh where a photographer was taking pictures of them until the Riott Squad intervened. Ruby Riott grabbed the camera and took a couple of photos before destroying the camera.

The heart of the matter

The dark main event of RAW saw Jinder Mahal faceoff against Elias. The two of them wrestled for a while but the match never got to finish. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns came out and interfered, causing the match to end in DQ.

Rollins and Reigns took out Elias and Jinder Mahal, clearing the ring with a massive Spear and a Curbstomp. The two former Shield members then celebrated with the fans, sending the crowd home happy.

What's next?

With RAW GM manager Kurt Angle cancelling the multi-man match at the Extreme Rules PPV, due to Brock Lesnar not honouring his contract, it is unclear what plans WWE has for either Reigns or Rollins at Extreme Rules.

If the previously mentioned match does take place to decide a #1 contender, both Reigns and Rollins could be in it. If not, we could see a feud with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.