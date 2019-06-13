WWE News: Former WWE Champion launches new wrestling promotion

Del Rio's new promotion

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, and Chavo Guerrero, have joined hands to launch a new promotion.

The promotion, named Nacion Lucha Libre, is all set for its first show on July 11th in Mexico City.

In case you didn't know...

Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE Superstar who debuted in the company back in 2010. He defeated former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio in his debut on SmackDown. The Mexican Superstar went on to win the first-ever 40-man Royal Rumble match in 2011, which earned him a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Edge at WrestleMania 27.

Later in the same year, Del Rio won the Money In The Bank briefcase in Chicago and cashed it in on CM Punk at SummerSlam. He left the company in 2014 following a backstage incident with an employee.

Del Rio returned to WWE the following year, defeating John Cena to win the United States Title. His second run didn't last long and he was released in late 2016.

The heart of the matter

Around three years after leaving WWE due to creative differences, Del Rio has now launched his own wrestling promotion, with former ECW Champion Chavo Guerrero. The first show is almost on the horizon and the company already boasts a bunch of big names.

As of now, MVP, Carlito, Ricardo Rodriguez, LAX, and Pentagon have been penciled in to compete. Del Rio also teased that he will soon be hiring some current WWE Superstars.

What's next?

The first event of Del Rio's new promotion is named 'La Batalla Inicial' and will emanate from Mexico City on July 11.

