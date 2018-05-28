WWE News: Former WWE Diva expecting her second child

The former Diva gave birth to her first child back in 2014

Stacy Keibler is expecting her second child

What's the story?

Former WWE Diva Stacy Keibler was photographed in Beverley Hills this week sporting a baby bump, and US Weekly has now confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

In case you didn't know...

Keibler had a brief stint in WWE after the company purchased her contract with they brought out WCW in 2001 and she was then mostly used as a valet. Keibler is best remembered for her 42-inch legs, one of her most recognizable physical qualities.

Keibler negotiated her release from the company in 2006 and then pursued a career in Hollywood, which was when she was best-known for her relationship with George Clooney, a relationship that came to an end in 2013.

Keibler then went on to marry Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre in March 2014 and the couple announced the arrival of their first child a daughter called Ava Grace Pobre later that year.

The heart of the matter

Keibler has been out of the spotlight over the past few years raising her daughter, but she was pictured in Beverley Hills, California earlier this week showing off her baby bump.

US Weekly confirmed that the couple is expecting their second child together, although it wasn't revealed how far along the former WWE Diva actually was.

Keibler hasn't updated her Social Media profiles in more than a year and her last Instagram post was back in 2015, so it is thought that she has decided to keep a low profile ever since the birth of her daughter.

What's next?

Keibler has given up her acting career, but she has thrown into motherhood over the past few years and will embrace the arrival of her second child in the coming months

Author's take

Stacy Keibler left WWE more than 12 years ago and has since been a fleeting face in the public eye. It appears that the star finally found her soulmate in the form of Jared Podre and over the past few years she has committed herself to being a full-time mother.

