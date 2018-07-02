WWE News: Former WWE Diva opens up about the feeling backstage in WWE during her tenure

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.27K // 02 Jul 2018, 15:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jazz had a baptism of fire when she joined WWE back in 2001

What's the story?

Jazz is a former Women's Champion who was part of WWE for a number of years in the early 2000s, but it appears that the former Diva wasn't a fan of the backstage feeling in WWE compared to how friendly her "ECW family" once was.

In case you didn't know...

Jazz is still part of the wrestling business and owns her own training school called The Dog Pound along with her husband Rodney Begnaud who was known as Rodney Mack in WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Jazz was part of a roster that included Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Lita, and Jacqueline, but was still able to stand out as one of the hardest hitting women at that time.

The former Women's Champion was released from WWE back in 2004 when it was revealed that creative had no future idea for her character, but she did later return briefly in 2006 when WWE tried to push their own ECW roster, but this return was short-lived.

The heart of the matter

Before Jazz made her way over to WWE in 2001, she had spent some time at ECW and she recently opened up in a recent Noonan Speaks podcast about the differences between the ECW and WWE locker rooms which began with an interaction with Chyna. (transcript via WrestlingInc)

"I saw Chyna there one Monday and I never saw her there again. It was really weird because she was in a corner by herself. I had heard stories. Yeah, yeah, yeah… I didn't really know, but out of respect to Chyna, I went and introduced myself and she didn't even reach her hand out, extend her hand out whatsoever to try to shake my hand to say 'hello' or anything. And I was like, 'whoa, okay'…That was something new because in ECW, we were a family.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we get to the building, we shake hands, we hug, we go, 'hey, hey, hey' every weekend. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the first thing we do is shake hands and hug. That's how we greet each other in ECW. And then, you get to WWE, you don't know if you should speak. It's a whole different world over there."

Jazz was able to find her feet in the company despite her harsh introduction to the backstage area and even talked about a time when Vince McMahon complimented her for the match she had with Trish Stratus at her first pay-per-view (The 2002 Royal Rumble).

"I remember my first pay-per-view match with Trish, and, at the time, they were still putting me up in the office hotel, as we'd call it. The office would stay at a hotel and the talent would get their own rooms elsewhere. You don't want to be at the same hotel as the office.

So anyways, I'm staying at the hotel where Vince and everyone is staying. And I'm standing there waiting in line to get to the counter to get my room and Vince and Linda walked in. And Vince shakes my hand. He's like, 'kid, great freaking job. That was awesome match tonight.' And I was like, 'holy moly! Vince McMahon just shook my hand and gave me a compliment!' So that alone right there, that's a standout moment alone right there as far as WWE goes."

What's next?

Despite still being active in the wrestling world, Jazz isn't a star that the company has approached about a return in recent years, which means that it's highly unlikely that the WWE Universe will see the former Women's Champion in a WWE ring again in the future.

Would you like to see Jazz return to WWE in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...

You can also send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.