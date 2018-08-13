WWE News: Former WWE Divas Champion Melina Perez announces retirement from professional wrestling, reason behind retiring

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.80K // 13 Aug 2018, 05:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former WWE Superstar Melina Perez has retired from professional wrestling

What’s the story?

As revealed during a recent fan Q&A on social media, former WWE Divas Champion Melina has asserted that she has indeed retired from professional wrestling.

Apparently, Melina happened to reveal her retirement from the sport of pro-wrestling, in response to fans questioning her about a possible feud between her and current SmackDown Live Superstar Zelina Vega. Besides, Melina also opened up on why she isn’t looking to wrestle again.

In case you didn’t know…

Melina Perez competed in the sport of professional wrestling from 2001 until her retirement this year.

Melina performed for the WWE from 2004 until her departure from the promotion in 2011.

Following which, the highly-regarded athlete and valet went on to perform for several notable promotions on the indie professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Melina Perez and current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega are known to be close friends in real-life.

This, in turn, led to several fans probing Melina as to whether a feud with Vega could be on the cards for her in the near future.

Responding to fan queries during a recent Periscope session, Melina elucidated that a rivalry with Vega was suggested by many in the pro-wrestling community, back when the latter was in TNA and Melina worked for the WWE.

Melina added that she considers Vega to be a younger sister, and would not be comfortable beating the latter up, so to speak. However, Melina noted that perhaps a rivalry between the duo could be made for an interesting storyline.

Additionally, Melina explained that Vega—being the young, hungry competitor—would likely be more aggressive, while Melina would eventually fight back down the stretch.

Nevertheless, Melina continued that she’s lately been told by a few people that she’s old, among other negative comments of the sort. Melina added that while she’s well aware that she can’t move the way she used to, mentally, she’s much more efficient than she was in her younger days.

Furthermore, Melina refrained from addressing recent rumors of a potential comeback to WWE at the promotion’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view—Evolution. Regardless, she noted that she is indeed done with pro-wrestling; stating—

"You’ve got me thinking but, I'm not coming back to wrestling guys. No. Stop making me think about this stuff.”

“I don't want to (return to pro-wrestling). I've got happier stuff, you know? I accept that my time has come and gone, I'm secure with that. I'm cool with that." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

The professional wrestling rumor mill had been lately abuzz with banter of Melina possibly returning to WWE for the Evolution event.

WWE’s Evolution PPV is set to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

Sportskeeda wishes the widely-beloved former WWE Superstar Melina the best of luck in all of her future pursuits.

What are your thoughts on Melina opening up about her retirement? Sound off in the comments!