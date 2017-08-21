WWE News: Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool makes SummerSlam appearance

Michelle McCool congratulated Natalya on her title victory.

by Nishant Jayaram News 21 Aug 2017, 19:59 IST

Michelle McCool

What's the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion and the wife of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, was backstage at Summerslam, this past weekend.

The above image may indicate that The Undertaker -- McCool's husband -- may also have been backstage at SummerSlam 2017,

In case you didn't know...

McCool first debuted in the WWE in 2004 after being a part of the Raw Diva Search contest. Although she did not win the competition, she was signed by the WWE and made her debut on SmackDown.

She was part of WWE's developmental territories before switching back to SmackDown in 2006. McCool became the Divas Champion twice and also won the WWE Women's Championship twice.

McCool is married to Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, and the two married in 2010. "The All-American Diva" quit WWE in 2011 and is now 'semi-retired'.

The heart of the matter

Post Natalya's match with Naomi at SummerSlam, where she won the SmackDown Women's Championship, McCool posted a picture with the new champion.

She praised Natalya and said that she was glad that she was there to watch her clinch the title.

Natalya defeated Naomi at SummerSlam to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, her first title in WWE.

Prior to Sunday's SummerSlam PPV, there was much speculation that The Undertaker -- McCool's husband -- was to make a surprise return to the WWE at the "The Biggest Party of the Summer", after "The Deadman" and McCool were pictured in the New York airport.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Naomi will invoke her rematch clause this week on SmackDown, and if not, what the future holds for her. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who Natalya faces next, and if Carmella will cash in her Money in the Bank contract anytime soon.

Author's take

It's great to see another name added to the Women's title mix, now that Natalya has won the title. My guess is that Carmella will cash in, win the title, and then be squashed by someone else on the SmackDown roster.