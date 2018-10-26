×
WWE News: Former WWE Divas confirms that she won't be part of Evolution 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
745   //    26 Oct 2018, 01:57 IST

Summer Rae won't be part of Evolution
Summer Rae won't be part of Evolution

What's the story?

Summer Rae was released from WWE last year after a number of years of being seen as one of the women who were pushing forward the Women's Revolution, but it doesn't appear as though she will be back for Evolution this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Summer Rae came through the ranks in NXT alongside the likes of Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch but she wasn't utilized on the main roster in the same way that the biggest stars of the Women's Division were.

Rae was then absent from WWE TV for more than a year before she was released from her contract last year and has since gone on to pursue a career in acting and modelling.

The heart of the matter

Rae recently took part in an AMA for the Squared Circle subreddit where she revealed that she was happy to have a break from the road right now after what had been a number of years of constant travelling. She dropped no hints about Evolution but did seem to state that if she was to return to WWE, it wouldn't be anytime soon.

"Of course WWE is a huge part of me & I will never shut that door fully. I would love to still do things in the future if medically I could. Right now it is great to build a new chapter in my life. You are on the road so much when on the main roster that you don’t have time for anything else. But wrestling will always be a huge passion for me. I feel a void not being there," she said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

A number of female wrestling legends will be returning to the ring as part of Evolution on Sunday night and it will be interesting to see if there are any women that WWE has kept back as surprises on the night. 

Do you think Summer Rae should be part of Evolution? Have your say in the comment section below...


