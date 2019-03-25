WWE News: Former WWE personnel reveals reason why Triple H was almost fired

Triple H

What's the story?

When Triple H hangs up his wrestling boots, he will be regarded as one of the most important players in the evolution of the WWE, as well as a key player in the Attitude Era,

But, he could not have become the Cerebral Assasin if WWE had gone through with the advice of their backstage personnel following the 'Curtain Call' incident.

In case you didn't know...

The Curtain Call incident happened in 1996 in Madison Square Garden as Shawn Michaels, after defeating Kevin Nash, hugged Razor Ramon, and then Triple H entered the ring as the four Superstars embraced each other.

Nash and Triple H were heels, while Ramon and Michaels were babyfaces, and the incident broke kayfabe - the first ever time that that had happened in a WWE ring. Ramon and Nash were to leave WWE for WCW and the Madison Square Garden event was their final contracted show for the WWE.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with 411 Mania, former WWE, WCW and TNA writer Vince Russo, described how the WWE wanted to fire Triple H after the Curtain Call incident.

"Curtain Call happened at Madison Square Garden. Kevin Nash and Scott Hall went to WCW. Shawn Michaels was the champion, so they weren’t going to touch him. So, who was going to be the whipping boy? Triple H. They were gonna bury Triple H, and they were gonna torture Triple H. And they were gonna humiliate Triple H.

"And they were going to make his life miserable for doing that one thing. And because I was there, I was able to say, 'What are you guys, Children? First of all, nobody believes wrestling is real. So, you’re getting all upset with this freaking ‘Curtain Call.’ I mean, at the time, Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette wanted Triple H fired. They wanted him fired. That’s how pissed off they were," said Russo in his interview with 411 Mania.

The full podcast is available here.

What's next?

Triple H will face off against Batista at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019.

