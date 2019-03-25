×
WWE News: Controversial ex-WWE writer reveals surprising reason for Kurt Angle-Baron Corbin match

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
206   //    25 Mar 2019, 10:29 IST

Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin
Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is set to have his final match in WWE against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, a match that fans are not happy about.

Former WWE writer, Vince Russo, has revealed in an interview why Corbin was chosen to face Angle in his farewell match.

In case you didn't know...

Russo was a writer for WWE and later with WCW, being a key part of the Monday Night Wars back in the 90s. He later joined TNA and was an important part of the promotion right from its start in 2002 and worked at the promotion on and off till 2014.

The heart of the matter

Angle announced on RAW that he will be facing Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, but fans are unhappy about the match, while reports suggest that backstage personnel are not pleased as well.

Vince Russo, in an interview with 411Mania, made a surprising and controversial comment on why Corbin was chosen by the WWE to face Angle.

"They (WWE) are a very, very vindictive company. They will personally embarrass, belittle, degrade, punish a WWE talent in total disregard to what the fans think, what’s the right thing to do. That’s exactly what they do.

"Kurt Angle left the WWE and went to TNA. That was Kurt Angle’s decision. Now, I’ve learned better than anybody, when you leave the WWE, and you leave them and it’s your choice to walk away, when you make that decision, you are blackballed. You are the enemy. Nobody walks away from us. We fire you. Nobody walks away from us.

"Finally, he’s going to have his last match, his last big match, and who is it against? Baron Corbin. That’s their way of getting back at Kurt Angle. They’re childish. They’re juvenile. That’s the way they’ve always been. That’s why I have zero interest in ever going back to that company again on a full-time basis because of things like this," said Russo.

What's next?

WWE announced this week that he will face AJ Styles on SmackDown in his "farewell tour".

