WWE News: Former WWE star reveals Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose's) next possible move

What's next for Dean Ambrose?

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan was recently in conversation with Wrestling Inc and during the interview, the leader of oVe spoke about Jon Moxley's (Dean Ambrose) next move in the business and him being the weirdest person Callihan ever met.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan initially started out together in the Pro Wrestling business with both men breaking into the scene as a part of hardcore American Independent Wrestling promotion, Combat Zone Wrestling.

During their time together in CZW, Ambrose and Moxley were known as The Switchblade Conspiracy and were one of the most feared tag teams in all of Professional Wrestling.

Callihan officially signed a deal with the WWE in 2013, whereas, Ambrose had arrived in the promotion two years prior. However, by 2015, Callihan had marked his departure from WWE in shocking fashion and since then has been a vital part of the Independent scene.

The heart of the matter

Sami Callihan himself is somewhat considered a madman, given the amount of punishment he likes to execute on his opponents inside the squared circle. Similarly, Callihan's former tag team partner and former WWE Champion, Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose is a lunatic himself.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Callihan stated that he, for one, isn't sure what Moxley's next move might be and the man formerly known as 'The Lunatic Fringe' is by far the weirdest human being he has ever met.

Callihan also didn't rule out a run in the UFC for Moxley as well.

"The thing is with Moxley is that you don't know what the hell he's gonna do. He is the weirdest human being I've ever met in my life. I wouldn't past him to do a fight with the UFC at this point. No one really knows what Jon Moxley's gonna do. But I know if he wants to throw hands or jump into oVe, the door's always open for him."

Callihan further commented on Moxley possibly joining Impact Wrestling and claimed that it would definitely be a solid get for the entire promotion. However, Callihan isn't sure of the fact if he wants Moxley as an ally or across the ring with him if he eventually joins Impact at some point in the future.

"It would be a huge get for Impact Wrestling and I don't even know if I'd wanna him in oVe as I'd rather go toe-to-toe with him as there's unfinished business between me and him and I wanna shut his damn mouth."

What's next?

As of right now, Sami Callihan continues to perform for Impact Wrestling, whereas, Jon Moxley will be returning to the Pro Wrestling business, sooner rather than later.