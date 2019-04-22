×
WWE News: Former WWE star teases a potential reunion with Dean Ambrose following his last appearance

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.65K   //    22 Apr 2019, 13:06 IST

What's next for Dean Ambrose?
What's next for Dean Ambrose?

What's the story?

In the aftermath to Dean Ambrose's final WWE appearance at The Shield's Final Chapter show, current Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan took to social media and seemingly teased a possible reunion with his former tag team partner.

In case you didn't know...

During their initial years in the Pro Wrestling business, Dean Ambrose and Sami Callihan were both a part of Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), which till date is known for its classic deathmatch rituals. As part of the CZW roster, Ambrose (then known as Jon Moxley) and Callihan (who at the time was known as Solomon Crowe) formed a tag team called Switchblade Conspiracy.

In 2013, Callihan had officially signed a contract with WWE, whereas, Ambrose had signed a developmental deal with the company two years prior in 2011. However, by 2015, Callihan was released off his WWE contract, and he eventually made his return to the Independent Circuit and also started competing for Impact Wrestling as well.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's WWE Network special: The Shield's Final Chapter, Dean Ambrose made his last WWE appearance, as he teamed up with his Shield brethren Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the one final time in a winning effort against the trio of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

Following The Hounds' win over the menacing trio, Dean Ambrose's former tag team partner and current Impact Wrestling star, Sami Callihan took to Twitter and teased a possible Switchblade Conspiracy reunion.

Callihan tweeted out the following on Twitter:

What's next?

As of now, Dean Ambrose's future in the Pro Wrestling business is still uncertain, several reports have claimed that Ambrose might take some time off from the business, whereas, another recent report has also claimed that the former WWE Champion might return to the WWE sooner than expected.

The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose Sami Callihan
