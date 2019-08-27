WWE News: Former WWE Superstar confirms hospitalization

Alex Riley notably feuded with John Cena and The Miz during his time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley has taken to his official social media account to let fans in on the fact that he has been hospitalized.

Riley posted a photograph of his arm with a hospital wristband, which in turn has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as regards the reason behind him being hospitalized.

Alex Riley stepped away from pro wrestling competition in 2016, but announced his comeback earlier this year:

Alex Riley -- whose real name is Kevin Robert Kiley Jr. -- competed in the WWE from 2007 until his departure from the promotion in 2016, besides also working as a commentator and analyst (2013-15).

Following his release from the WWE in May of 2016, Riley hasn't competed in the realm of pro wrestling. However, in May of this year, he confirmed by way of his official Instagram account, that he'll be making his comeback this year.

Alex Riley previously suffered from degenerative arthritis in his knee:

Taking to his Instagram account, Riley posted a photo of himself sporting a hospital wristband/patient wristband with his name on it. The caption of his post reads as follows:

"THE PAIN OF HIS DESCENDANTS #CHRIST"

Riley had notably dealt with degenerative arthritis in his knee, owing to which he had to undergo surgery in mid-2015.

Nevertheless, as of this time, it's unclear whether or not his aforementioned health issues are the reason behind his hospitalization. Check out Riley's Instagram post below --

Fans can expect additional details on Riley's health status to be revealed in the days to come.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Alex Riley aka Kevin Robert Kiley Jr. a safe and speedy recovery.

