WWE News: Former WWE Superstar retires from wrestling

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
397   //    16 Jun 2019, 13:28 IST

Adam Rose
Adam Rose

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose had his last match this Friday.

The NXT Superstar did not have the best run on the main roster, as his Leo Kruger gimmick was interchanged with a party gimmick. While he left the company on good terms with the company, he had lost all momentum by the time he was released.

However, Adam Rose ended his career on a high note at Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling. He went out on his own terms.

In case you didn't know...

During his time in WWE, Adam Rose worked with the gimmick which he was handed. A gimmick similar to that of No Way Jose, Rose was accompanied by members of his 'party cult' to the ring whenever he had a match. The members who followed him dressed strangely and were known as Rosebuds.

However, the absurdity of his gimmick, inconsistent booking, as well as Rose's own personal demons caught up with him and the character's popularity died off. Rose was released from WWE in 2016, and they left on good terms. According to Rose, WWE helped him with his battle against drug addiction, sending him to rehabilitation. Thus, despite everything Rose had only good opinions of WWE.

Also read: Adam Rose talks about leaving WWE, his retirement match, and drug addiction

The heart of the matter

Adam Rose retired this Friday at Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling at the Star Spangled Slammer event after his last match against Bull Dempsey.

The match ended with Rose tapping out to Bull Dempsey, an opponent he had chosen himself for his last match in the wrestling business. He put over Dempsey on the way out in the tradition of wrestling retirements.

The match was loved by the fans and was a fitting way for Rose to hang up his boots once and for all.

What's next?

Adam Rose might not have had the best WWE career, but he overcame his battle against drug addiction and that is a victory by itself.

We at Sportskeeda wish Adam Rose a happy retired life and the best luck in his post-wrestling life.

