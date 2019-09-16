WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reveals the problem with Goldberg vs Undertaker (Exclusive)

Goldberg vs Taker was heavily criticized

During Episode 8 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I spoke with Stevie Richards about his 2016 run in Ring of Honor where he faced off against the likes of Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, Silas Young and Roderick Strong.

The ECW legend surprised me by opening up on the similarities between himself in those matches, and Goldberg and Undertaker at their recent Super Show-Down match - revealing why they shouldn't be criticized, but also confirming the problem with the match.

It's the popular thing to bury Goldberg and Taker, "You're too old, you don't have it, blah-blah." That match was designed to fail because it went way too long. Both guys were in incredible physical condition. Were they in wrestling shape, though? No, it's not possible because it's a double-edged sword.

Goldberg and Taker could train at a wrestling school, take bumps, run spots, but they're going to be feeling like s**t by the time they get to the end of a match because, just like UFC, most guys go into their fights not 100% because of all the training injuries.

Pro wrestling is the same way so I would rather get in the ring, blow up a little bit and be a little sore afterwards rather than be training for two weeks straight for a match and I'm already just dog-tired by the time I get in the ring.

Richards compared the fitness of the pair to his own during his Ring Of Honor run.

Well, guys like that and the guys I'm wrestling today in places like WildKat Sports, and other places, are literally the only reason I stay in the business at all - because I do have a responsibility to pass along positive information and reinforcement, and knowledge to them.

To myself, I've still got a little bit of that masculinity where I go, "Hey, can I still hang with his kid who's 20 years younger than me?" I still have a little bit of that in me. My wife asks me, "When's it going to be over? When will you get that out of your system?" I'm like, "I'm almost 50, maybe in another 10 years, who knows?"

The first match, before that, was the Proving Ground match against Jay Lethal, which we went for 20 minutes, in October of the year before. The only thing I didn't like about the match with Jay, they match with Adam, the match with Silas, the match with Roddy - which was the match for the TV Title - was that I didn't have a full-time wrestling schedule so I didn't get to really enjoy the matches because I was too busy struggling in the first leg of that match to catch my second wind - because there's no other conditioning that is close to actual wrestling.

